CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Novartis sets heart-drug price with two insurers based on health outcome

By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK Feb 9 U.S.-based health insurers Cigna
Corp and Aetna Inc have struck deals with
Novartis AG for a performance-based price for the
Swiss drugmaker's new heart drug, Entresto, the companies said
on Monday.
The agreements are among the few performance-based deals
that have been made public by drugmakers and U.S. managed-care
companies, which say they have been having more discussions
about linking price to health outcomes in order to cut unneeded
drug spending.
Drug prices jumped about 13 percent in the United States
last year, spurring a public outcry and moving the issue onto
the campaign platform of Hillary Clinton and other U.S.
presidential candidates for the November 2016 election.
Under the agreement, Cigna said its payments to Novartis
will be linked to how well the drug improves the relative health
of Cigna customers.
Entresto is approved for the treatment of chronic heart
failure.
Specifically, Cigna said payments will be based on a
reduction in the proportion of customers who are admitted to
hospital for heart failure.
The agreement applies to Cigna's commercial business and
does not apply to its Medicaid or Medicare plans.
Entresto, which costs about $12.50 a day, or $4,560 per
year, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in
July. It is cheaper than some other new drugs, but costs more
than analysts expected.
The Boston-based Institute for Clinical and Economic Review,
an independent group that analyzes drug prices, has said the
price should be 9 percent lower.
Aetna, in an emailed statement, said it signed a value-based
agreement with Novartis that is based on the drug replicating
results that it achieved during clinical trials. In trials,
Entresto cut hospitalizations and the rate of cardiovascular
death related to heart failure.
Aetna did not provide further information about the terms of
the agreement.
Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez has publicly discussed
signing more outcome-based pricing deals.
A Novartis spokesman on Monday confirmed that the company's
head of pharmaceuticals, David Epstein, was referring to Cigna
and Aetna when he said during an investor conference call late
last month that Novartis had signed deals with two health
insurers.
Epstein, on the Jan. 27 call, said that under the deals,
Novartis had agreed to a base price and a modest rebate, which
would fluctuate based on hospitalizations and savings to the
plan.
