UPDATE 2-Cigna ends preauthorization requirement to treat opioid addiction

(Adds detail, comments)
By Natalie Grover
Oct 21 Health insurer Cigna Corp has
discontinued its policy of requiring doctors to seek
authorization before treating opioid addicts, as part of a fight
against an epidemic of opioid abuse, New York Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman said on Friday.
The policy change will apply nationally, said Schneiderman,
who has been pushing for easier access to treatments for an
estimated 2.2 million American addicts.
Preauthorization requirements can lead to significant delays
in treatment, and other health insurers are encouraged to follow
Cigna's lead, Schneiderman said.
The abuse of opioids - a class of drugs that include heroin
and prescription painkillers - has long been a concern. An
overdose can cause euphoric highs and even disrupt parts of the
brain that control breathing.
Lawmakers across the country are seeking ways to stem the
epidemic, which kills 78 Americans every day. Fewer than half of
addicts are receiving help, according to the U.S. Centers for
Human and Health Services.
The two drugs predominantly used to treat opioid addiction
are methadone, which is dispensed only in government-endorsed
clinics, and the less-addictive buprenorphine, which exists as a
pill, a strip of film, or as part of an implant.
These treatments are generally administered along with
behavioral therapy and recovery support.
Drugmakers including BioDelivery Sciences International Inc
, Indivior Plc and privately owned Braeburn
Pharmaceuticals have approved buprenorphine treatments for
opioid dependency and are developing more.
"Reducing red tape like this is exactly the kind of thinking
we need to see from all stakeholders," Braeburn CEO Behshad
Sheldon told Reuters.
Evidence suggests that the use of these drugs as part of the
overall treatment program is more effective than short-term
detoxification programs aimed at abstinence, according to the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Cigna previously required doctors to submit a prior-approval
form for medication-assisted treatment (MAT) requests, answering
questions about the patient's current treatment and medical
history.
Waiting for days to obtain medication to treat opioid
addiction represents an unnecessary risk for a deadly outcome,
said Kelly Clark, president elect of the American Society of
Addiction Medicine.
Under current law, a doctor can treat a maximum of 275
addicts at a time, and only after obtaining certification and
procuring a special Drug Enforcement Administration license.
This is done to minimize the risk of illicit drug
redistribution, but opponents argue that the approach has left
the healthcare system unable to cope with the rising number of
addicts.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr
and Shounak Dasgupta)