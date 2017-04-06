Cigna reports 12 pct cut in opioid use among U.S. customers

April 6 As the epidemic of opioid abuse
continues to take its toll on the U.S. healthcare system, health
insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday reported a nearly 12
percent drop prescription opioid use among its customers in the
past twelve months.
The abuse of opioids — a class of drugs that include heroin
and prescription painkillers — has long been a concern.
U.S. regulators and lawmakers have taken a number of steps
to control the supply and use of opioids, but the healthcare
system is struggling to cope with the rising number of addicts.
Since 1999, the number of prescription opioids sold in the
United States has nearly quadrupled, and each day, 91 Americans
succumb to opioid overdose, according to the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC).
Dr. Scott Gottlieb, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), recently called the
crisis "a public health emergency on the order of Ebola and
Zika."
Last May, Cigna pledged to cut its customers' prescriptions
for opioid treatments by 25 percent by 2019, as part of its
effort to arrest the wave of abuse.
Cigna also sends doctors information from its own claims
databases to detect opioid use patterns that suggest possible
misuse by individuals and alerts physicians if their
prescription patterns are not consistent with CDC guidelines.
In October, the company also discontinued its policy of
requiring doctors to seek authorization before treating opioid
addicts, a process that had led to significant delays in
securing access to treatment.
Express Scripts Holding Co, the largest U.S.
prescription benefit manager, on Wednesday issued a report that
detailed encouraging prescription drug trends for injured
workers.
The report said spending on prescription opioids fell 13.4
percent in 2016, dropping for the sixth year in a row.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)