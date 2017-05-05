Cigna CEO says 2017 Obamacare individual member costs in line

NEW YORK May 5 Cigna Corp. CEO David
Cordani said on Friday that its growth in 2017 Obamacare
customers that boosted individual members to 353,000 was
expected and that the new customer medical costs were in line
with the company's expectations.
Cordani said it was too soon to discuss the company's plans
for the individual market in 2018, given the changing rules and
regulations there. On Thursday, the U.S. House of
Representatives passed a bill to repeal many measures in the
Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare, but it faces an
uphill battle in the U.S. Senate.
