版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 1日 星期四 18:14 BJT

Cigna reports higher second-quarter profit on low medical costs

August 1 Cigna Corp said on Thursday that second-quarter profit rose as medical costs were low and revenue increased from health insurance, supplemental benefit plans like dental and vision, and disability and life insurance.

The company reported net income of $505 million, or $1.76 per share, up from $380 million, or $1.31 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding investment gains and a loss on its pharmacy benefit management contract, earnings were $1.78 per share.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐