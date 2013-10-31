Cigna third-quarter profit rises as company contains costs

BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners enters at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
Oct 31 Cigna Corp said on Thursday that its third-quarter profit rose due to revenue growth and as it managed medical costs in its commercial business, and the results beat analysts' expectations.
The company reported net income of $553 million, or $1.95 per share, up from $466 million, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding investment gains, it reported profit of $1.89 per share. On that basis, analysts had expected $1.63, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* CEO Francis A. Desouza's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 million versus $5.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA.