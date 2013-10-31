Cigna third-quarter profit rises as company contains costs

Oct 31 Cigna Corp said on Thursday that its third-quarter profit rose due to revenue growth and as it managed medical costs in its commercial business, and the results beat analysts' expectations.

The company reported net income of $553 million, or $1.95 per share, up from $466 million, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding investment gains, it reported profit of $1.89 per share. On that basis, analysts had expected $1.63, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.