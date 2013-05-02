Cigna first-quarter profit gains, excluding reinsurance charge

BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime to acquire a modern capesize vessel
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel
May 2 Cigna Corp said on Thursday that its first-quarter profit rose 39 percent, excluding a previously announced charge, and revenue increased 21 percent.
Excluding the charge from a deal with Berkshire Hathaway Inc for two of Cigna's closed annuity reinsurance businesses and other items, earnings were $497 million, or $1.72 per share, up from $359 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.
Net income fell to $57 million, or 20 cents per share, including the $507 million reinsurance-related charge.
* March 2017 average daily volume (ADV) reached 16.9 million contracts, up 18 percent from March 2016
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -As of April 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of aum was about $31.9 billion, a net decrease of about $1.8 billion since March 1, 2017