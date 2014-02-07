Cigna says fourth-quarter profit fell, forecasts 2014 growth

Feb 7 Cigna Corp, which provides health
and other insurance, on Friday reported a lower fourth-quarter
profit as medical costs in its private Medicare business came in
higher than anticipated, and the company said it expected 2014
earnings to grow.
Cigna reported net income of $361 million, or $1.29 per
share, down from $406 million, or $1.41 per share, a year
earlier.
The latest results included a $40 million item, or 15 cents
per share, for restructuring costs, while those in the 2012
period included $68 million, or 24 cents per share, for
litigation.
Excluding those items, earnings fell to $1.39 per share from
$1.57.