UPDATE 3-Cigna says private Medicare costs have risen; shares fall

By Caroline Humer
Feb 7 Cigna Corp on Friday said costs in
its private Medicare business were higher than expected in the
fourth quarter and might continue on that path in 2014,
resulting in a disappointing outlook and pushing its shares down
nearly 9 percent.
The higher costs also caused the company to miss analysts'
fourth-quarter earnings estimates.
"The costs per episode of care are going up, and we see the
impact of that in many geographies," Chief Executive Officer
David Cordani said during a conference call with investors.
The U.S. government will propose reimbursement levels for
Medicare Advantage plans on Feb. 21, and most insurers have said
they expect them to decline.
As a result, pressure on the Medicare Advantage business
will intensify industrywide this year, said Susquehanna
Financial Group analyst Chris Rigg, who downgraded Cigna stock
to "neutral."
The company, which provides health and other insurance, said
it expected 2014 earnings of $6.80 to $7.20 per share. Analysts
on average had forecast $7.32, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of Cigna were down 8.8 percent at $77.78 in morning
trading.
"There are some concerns there around their operating
performance," Morningstar analyst Vishnu Lekraj said.
Cigna said it expected its medical customers to grow by 1
percent to 2 percent this year. It ended 2013 with 14.2 million
customers, 13.7 million of whom were in its commercial business
and 492,000 who were in government programs - Medicare for older
people and Medicaid for the poor and disabled.
Most of Cigna's revenue comes from administering benefits
for companies, mainly large corporations, that pay the
underlying costs of their employees' medical treatment. The
company also provides supplemental benefits and group and life
disability insurance.
EXCHANGES ADD 20,000 MEMBERS
Cigna has a small role on the exchanges that opened on Oct.
1 and began providing insurance coverage to individuals on Jan.
1 under the U.S. Affordable Care Act. It sells these plans in
five states.
CEO Cordani said the customers Cigna had signed up in these
plans as of Jan. 1 were skewing more toward older people.
Enrollment has lagged, in part because of technology problems.
In addition, the extension of plans not compliant with the ACA
has drawn away some potential members.
Cordani also said Cigna did not expect this business to be a
"money maker" in 2014. On Thursday, larger competitor Aetna Inc
said it expected to lose money on the exchanges, where
it has received applications for enrollment from 200,000 people.
This differs with WellPoint Inc, which has pulled in
about twice the number of applicants as Aetna and has said it
expected to make a profit on the business.
As of Jan. 1, Cigna had signed up about 20,000 new members
who had paid for their policies, Cordani said in an interview.
The company said it had spent 86.4 percent of the Medicare
Advantage premiums it received on medical claims during the
fourth quarter, compared with a year-earlier medical cost ratio
of 82.2 percent.
Net income fell to $361 million, or $1.29 per share, from
$406 million, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.
The latest results included $40 million in restructuring
costs, while those in the 2012 period included $68 million for
litigation.
Excluding those items, earnings fell to $1.39 per share from
$1.57. On that basis, the profit was 10 cents shy of analysts'
expectations.
Revenue rose to $8.15 billion, beating Wall Street estimates
of $7.35 billion.