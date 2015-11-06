Health insurer Cigna's Q3 revenue rises 7.2 pct

Nov 6 Health insurer Cigna Corp reported
a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong
performance in its commercial business.
Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose
to $547 million, or $2.10 per share, in the third quarter ended
Sept. 30, from $534 million, or $2.01 per share, a year earlier.
The company's revenue rose to $9.39 billion from $8.76
billion.
Cigna manages insurance plans for large companies and sells
health plans to individuals on government exchanges created
under the U.S. Affordable Care Act. It also manages government
Medicare and Medicaid plans.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)