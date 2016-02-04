Health insurer Cigna's quarterly revenue rises 6.7 pct

Feb 4 Health insurer Cigna Corp, which is being bought by larger rival Anthem Inc, reported a 6.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by membership growth in its government plans.

Shareholders' net income fell to $426 million, or $1.64 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, from $467 million, or $1.77 per share, a year earlier.

Shareholders' net income included charges of 11 cents per share, the company said.

Cigna, which manages insurance plans for large corporations and sells health plans on the government exchanges created by the Affordable Care Act, said total revenue increased to $9.53 billion from $8.93 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)