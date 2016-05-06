Health insurer Cigna's operating revenue rises 5.6 pct

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 6 U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp, which is being bought by larger rival Anthem Inc, reported a 5.6 percent rise in quarterly operating revenue as more customers in its Medicare Advantage business boosted premiums.
The company said shareholder's net income fell to $519 million, or $2 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $533 million, or $2.04 per share, a year earlier.
Cigna, which manages insurance plans for large corporations and sells health plans on the government exchanges created under Obamacare, said operating revenue increased to $9.92 billion from $9.39 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11