Health insurer Cigna's operating revenue rises 5.6 pct

May 6 U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp, which is being bought by larger rival Anthem Inc, reported a 5.6 percent rise in quarterly operating revenue as more customers in its Medicare Advantage business boosted premiums.

The company said shareholder's net income fell to $519 million, or $2 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $533 million, or $2.04 per share, a year earlier.

Cigna, which manages insurance plans for large corporations and sells health plans on the government exchanges created under Obamacare, said operating revenue increased to $9.92 billion from $9.39 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)