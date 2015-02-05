Cigna 4th-qtr profit rises 29 pct due to higher premium revenue

BRIEF-Mazor Robotics Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08
* Mazor Robotics reports record first quarter 2017 revenue which increases 83% year-over-year to $11.7 million
Feb 5 Health insurer Cigna Corp reported a 29 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, driven by increased premium revenue and effective medical cost management.
The company's net income attributable to shareholders rose to $467 million, or $1.77 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $361 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.
Net income attributable to shareholders included a special charge of $40 million, or $0.15 per share, related to organizational costs in the fourth quarter of 2013.
Total revenue rose to $8.93 billion from $8.15 billion.
Cigna manages insurance plans for large corporations and sells health plans on government exchanges created under the U.S. Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare. The company also offers dental and other benefits. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru and Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Wilmington capital management - assets under management amounted to about $41.6 million as at March 31, 2017, consistent with those managed at Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tellurian reports progress made on driftwood project and q1 financial results