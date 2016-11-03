U.S. health insurer Cigna's revenue rises 5.2 pct

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp reported a 5.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added more members to its commercial business.
Cigna, which is fighting the U.S. government's lawsuit to block its acquisition by Anthem Inc, manages insurance plans for large corporations and sells health plans on the government exchanges created under Obamacare.
Cigna said net income fell to $456 million, or $1.76 per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $547 million, or $2.10 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue increased to $9.88 billion from $9.39 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
