Health insurer Cigna posts 15 pct rise in quarterly profit

UPDATE 1-Australia energy company requests arbitration in row over Senegal oil project
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)
May 5 Health insurer Cigna Corp reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by customer growth in its commercial business.
The company's net income rose to $598 million, or $2.30 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $519 million, or $2.00 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue increased to $10.39 billion from $9.88 billion.
The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, handing Republican President Donald Trump a victory that could prove short-lived as the healthcare legislation heads for a likely battle in the Senate. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)
* Tesla autopilot head of software Chris Lattner leaves; Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as new head of AI and computer vision - Electrek Source text - http://bit.ly/2sok84b Further company coverage:
* Dollar underpinned, sterling nurses losses after BoE comments