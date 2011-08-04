UPDATE 1-Cimarex Q2 beats Wall Street on higher prices

* Q2 adj EPS $1.78 vs est. $1.73

* Q2 rev up 23 pct at $467.2 million

* Lowers FY production view (Follows alerts)

Aug 4 Oil and natural gas producer Cimarex Energy Co's second-quarter results beat market estimates as higher prices pushed up sales despite lower production.

Natural gas prices NGc1 averaged $4.38 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) during April-June, up about 3 percent from last year. U.S. crude oil prices CLc1 soared by 32 percent to average $103.49 a barrel during the period.

Cimarex, whose second-quarter production fell by 1 percent to 585.7 million cubic feet equivalent per day (MMcfe/d), said it expects third-quarter output of 585-605 MMcfe/d.

The company, however, lowered its full-year production view to 595-610 MMcfe/d, from 605-635 MMcfe/d earlier, largely due to lower volume in the Gulf Coast stemming from mechanical problems and year to date drilling results.

Cimarex's April-June net income rose 34 percent to $166.7 million, or $1.94 a share, from $124.6 million, or $1.46 a share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding special items, it earned $1.78 per share.

Total revenue rose 23 percent to $467.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.73 a share, on revenue of $445 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)