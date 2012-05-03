WRAPUP 2-Cimarex Energy, Swift forecast higher full-year output

* Cimarex Q1 EPS $1.23 vs $1.37 last yr

May 3 Oil and natural gas producers Cimarex Energy Co, Swift Energy Co and Ultra Petroleum Corp reported lower first-quarter sales, but forecast a higher full-year output despite the gloomy natural gas price environment.

Production at all the three companies rose in the first quarter, but that did not translate into increased revenue as lower realized natural gas prices hurt them.

A supply glut from shale fields in the United States and a mild winter have pushed natural gas prices to a decade-low of $2 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from the $11 mmBtu levels it traded three years ago, leading several companies, including Chesapeake Energy Corp and Encana Inc, to cut back on drilling.

Natural gas prices averaged $2.5 mmBtu in the January-March quarter, 40 percent lower than the previous year.

Cimarex, which primarily operates in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin areas, expects a 3-7 percent volume growth.

"We remain on track to reach our full-year targeted production growth range of 14 percent to 20 percent," Swift's Chief Executive Terry Swift said.

Ultra Petroleum, which forecast 2012 production to rise 2 percent to 6 percent, said it is cutting its 2012 capital budget due to deterioration of natural gas prices.

Cimarex, Swift and Ultra Petroleum -- like other oil and gas explorers -- have been focusing on producing more crude and natural-gas liquids.

Denver, Colorado-based Cimarex expects total liquids to account for 47 percent of total volumes this year, up from 44 percent, while Houston-based Swift expects liquids to make up about 55 percent of its total output.

WEAK Q1

Cimarex's first-quarter net profit fell to $1.23 per share from $1.37 per share a year ago.

Swift's net earnings from continuing operations fell 82 percent to 8 cents per share, from 47 cents per share, last year.

Cimarex's average gas prices fell 34 percent, while Swift's was down 43 percent in the quarter.

Ultra Petroleum's first-quarter adjusted profit was 32 cents per share, compared with analysts' estimates of 29 cents per share.

Smaller peer PetroQuest Energy posted a first-quarter loss of 30 cents per share, compared with a profit of 3 cents per share last year.

Bill Barrett Corp on Thursday posted a higher first-quarter profit on increased production of oil and natural gas liquids.

Cimarex's shares, which have fallen 40 percent in the last year, were trading flat at $67.42, while Swift's were trading down 6 percent at $27.71 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Ultra Petroleum's shares were up 2 percent at $19.39, while PetroQuest's were down 2 percent at $5.72 on the same exchange.