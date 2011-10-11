UPDATE 1-Cincinnati Financial pegs Q3 storm losses at $88-$98 mln

* Says one-third of losses from Hurricane Irene

* Commercial lines insurance segment accounts for two-thirds of total losses (Follows alerts)

Oct 11 Property and casualty insurer Cincinnati Financial Corp expects pre-tax catastrophe losses of $88-$98 million in the third-quarter as a result of the damage caused by Hurricane Irene and other storms.

Roughly a third of the storm losses were from Hurricane Irene, the first hurricane to hit the United States since 2008, while eight other events caused the rest of the losses, Chief Executive Steven Johnston said in a statement.

"Most of our Irene losses stemmed from wind damage to commercial property we insure in North Carolina and Virginia, our fifth and sixth largest states in terms of 2010 commercial lines earned premiums," he added.

The company's commercial lines insurance segment accounted for almost two-thirds of the total losses.

Cincinnati Financial shares closed at $26.50 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)