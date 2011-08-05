UPDATE1-Cinemark Q2 revenue tops Street

* Q2 EPS $0.35 vs $0.35 yr ago
* Q2 revenue $620.6 mln vs $539.3 mln yr ago
Aug 5 Motion picture exhibitor Cinemark Holdings
Inc's second quarter revenue beat estimates on higher
ticket prices and better worldwide attendance.
For the second quarter, the company posted net income of
$40.4 million, or 35 cents per share, compared with net income
of $39.7 million, or 35 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue for the quarter rose to $620.6 million from $539.3
million a year ago.
Analysts, on average, expected second-quarter earnings of 40
cents per share on revenue of $593.5 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company recorded early retirement of about
$4.9 million of debt, before income taxes, in its second
quarter.
Shares of the Plano, Texas-based company closed at $17.92 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)