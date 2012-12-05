版本:
New Issue - Cinemark USA sells $400 mln in notes

Dec 5 Cinemark USA Inc on Tuesday sold $400
million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Barclays Capital, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and Wells
Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CINEMA USA

AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 5.125 PCT   MATURITY    12/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTSC     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   06/15/2013 
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 5.125 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/18/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 353 BPS     PAY FREE    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREADS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

