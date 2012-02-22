UPDATE 1-Cinemark Holdings 4th-qtr profit misses estimates

* Q4 EPS $0.16 vs est $0.18
Feb 22 Motion picture exhibitor Cinemark
Holdings Inc's fourth-quarter profit missed analysts'
expectation hurt by a decline in admission sales at its U.S.
operating segment, sending shares down about 4 percent before
the bell on Wednesday.
The company's U.S segment contributes 70 percent to its
total revenue.
For the quarter, net income attributable to the company was
$18.3 million, or 16 cents per share, compared with $38 million,
or 33 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $535.9 million.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 18 cents,
excluding items, on revenue of $531.8 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating expenses rose by about 4 percent to $474.4
million.
Shares of the company closed at $21.36 Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.