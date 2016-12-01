Comcast's Fandango Media to buy Peru's online movie ticketer Cinepapaya

Dec 1 Fandango Media LLC, an online movie
ticketing platform owned by Comcast Corp, said on
Thursday it would buy Peru-based Cinepapaya to expand in Latin
America.
Besides selling tickets online, Cinepapaya, which started as
a single-movie theater in 2013, gives theater owners e-commerce
services for ticketing and payment.
Fandango did not disclose the terms of the deal, which will
extend its ticketing business to Mexico, Argentina, Colombia,
Peru, Chile, Ecuador and Bolivia.
The deal follows Fandango's acquisition of Brazilian online
movie ticketer Ingresso.com in November 2015.
Fandango has made a series of acquisitions in the recent
years, including Flixster and Rotten Tomatoes from Time Warner
Inc's Warner Bros.
