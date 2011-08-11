UPDATE 1-Cineplex Q2 profit falls as income tax expense rises

BRIEF-S. Wil Vanloh reports 9.99 pct passive stake in Rice Energy
* S. Wil Vanloh reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of January 24, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jTJQGl) Further company coverage:
Aug 11 Canada's Cineplex Inc (CGX.TO) reported a 40 percent drop in second-quarter profit, hurt by one-time charges and higher income tax expense.
Net income fell to C$13.4 million, from C$22.2 million, a year ago. Total revenue for the company, which has about 67 percent market share of Canadian box office revenue, rose 7 percent to C$258.4 million.
Cineplex's closest competitor in Canada is Empire Theatres, part of Empire Co Ltd (EMPa.TO), which has around 13 percent market share.
The company's box-office revenue rose 5 percent to C$151.1 million in the quarter, due mainly to the success of Pirates of the Caribbean:On Stranger Tides, The Hangover 2 and Fast Five. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* MiMedx board of directors authorizes $10 million increase to the company's share repurchase program
* Reported Q3 fiscal 2017 revenue of $227.8 million, down 2 pct