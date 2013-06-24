版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 24日 星期一 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-Cineworld says expands existing agreement with IMAX

LONDON, June 24 Cineworld Group PLC : * Expansion of the companies' revenue sharing agreement with the addition of

three IMAX theatre systems * Source text for Eikon:

