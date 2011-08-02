UPDATE 3-Cinram in talks with lenders on amendments

*Cinram may default on credit agreements without amendments

* Says Q2 2011 results hurt by poor conditions in industry

* Fund is in discussions with lenders (Adds market reaction)

TORONTO, Aug 2 Cinram International Income Fund CRW_u.TO said on Tuesday it may default on its credit agreements without amendments and was in discussions with lenders on revising terms of senior secured credit agreements.

The fund said adverse conditions in the entertainment industry this year have held back revenue and cash flow in the second quarter, hurting its ability to comply with financial covenants.

The stock was down 16.6 percent to 25 Canadian cents in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Discussion with lenders are at an advanced stage, the company said.

Cinram International Inc, a subsidiary of the fund, is one of the world's largest providers of pre-recorded multimedia products to motion picture studios, music labels, publishers and computer software companies.

In January, Standard & Poor's downgraded the company's long-term corporate credit rating in response to a refinancing agreement the rating agency said was tantamount to default. But in April, S&P raised its rating to B-, based on the company's improved credit structure.

In May, Cinram launched an expansion into e-publishing, including developing enhanced book apps.

(Reporting by Allison Martell)