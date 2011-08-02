UPDATE 4-Cinram in talks with lenders on amendments

*Cinram may default on credit agreements without amendments

TORONTO, Aug 2 Shares in Cinram International Income Fund CRW_u.TO dropped 40 percent on Tuesday after the company said it was in discussions with lenders on revising terms of senior secured credit agreements.

In response to the announcement, Standard & Poor's lowered several ratings. It lowered the company's long-term corporate credit rating to CCC from B-.

The fund said adverse conditions in the entertainment industry this year have held back revenue and cash flow in the second quarter, hurting its ability to comply with financial covenants without amendments.

The stock dropped as much as 40 percent to 18 Canadian cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange before closing at 18.5 Canadian cents.

Discussion with lenders are at an advanced stage, the company said earlier in a statement.

Cinram International Inc, a subsidiary of the fund, is one of the world's largest providers of pre-recorded multimedia products to motion picture studios, music labels, publishers and computer software companies.

In January, S&P downgraded the company's long-term corporate credit rating in response to a refinancing agreement the rating agency said was tantamount to default. But in April, S&P raised its rating to B-, based on the company's improved credit structure.

In May, Cinram expanded into e-publishing, including developing enhanced book apps.

(Reporting by Allison Martell)