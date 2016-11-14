UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom drops out of bidding for Host Europe-sources

(Adds further details, background)
By Arno Schuetze and Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT Nov 14 Deutsche Telekom
has withdrawn from the bidding for European web hosting provider
Host Europe Group, which has been put up for sale by private
equity owner Cinven, two people close to the matter
said.
Host Europe Group (HEG), which serves mainly small and
medium-sized businesses, is one of Europe's largest independent
web hosting firms and is likely to be valued at around 1.7
billion euros ($1.8 billion), two persons familiar with the
matter said.
Cinven bought HEG in 2013 for 438 million pounds ($545
million) and expanded the business with a series of bolt-on
acquisitions for undisclosed amounts.
Deutsche Telekom decided not to pursue a deal due to the
likely valuation, a lack of enough organic growth prospects and
potential problems with integrating HEG within its existing
business, which includes web hosting arm Strato, the sources
said.
German Internet services provider United Internet,
which has teamed up with private equity firm Warburg Pincus
, is now seen as the most likely winner of the HEG
auction, although private equity firm Centerbridge and web
hosting firm Godaddy also remain in the race, other
people close to the matter added.
Last week United agreed to sell a 33.3 percent stake in its
own web hosting subsidiary Business Applications to Warburg
Pincus for 450 million euros, valuing the business at 2.55
billion euros.
Permira, which had teamed with Interroute, part-owned by
investor Aleph Capital, has also dropped out of the bidding for
Host Europe, one of the sources said.
A spokesman at Deutsche Telekom declined to comment.
Officials at Cinven, United Internet, Warburg Pincus,
Permira, Godaddy and Centerbridge also declined to comment.
No one at Interroute was immediately available to comment.
HEG is expected to fetch a valuation of more than 12 times
its core earnings of 140 million euros, giving it a valuation of
about 1.7 billion euros, including debt, a person familiar with
the talks said.
($1 = 0.8031 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Alexander Heubner; Editing by Tina
Bellon, Greg Mahlich)