UPDATE 1-Cinven agrees to buy majority stake in German Synlab

* Cinven to pay 1.7-1.8 bln euros for Synlab -sources
* Purchase follows May acquisition of Labco
* Combined businesses to benefit from geography, outsourcing
FRANKFURT, June 26 European private equity group
Cinven has agreed to buy a majority stake in German
laboratory operator Synlab from BC Partners, the two
buyout groups said on Friday.
They did not disclose the size of the transaction.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Cinven would pay 1.7-1.8
billion euros ($1.9-2.0 billion) for Synlab, according to three
sources familiar with the deal.
The purchase follows Cinven's May acquisition of French
medical diagnostics firm Labco for 1.2 billion euros.
Cinven said the combined businesses would benefit from
geographical diversification and a trend towards hospital
outsourcing of clinical diagnostics to achieve cost savings in
health systems.
"The European diagnostics laboratories market is
characterised by strong volume growth, coupled with reduced
capacity and high barriers to entry," Alex Leslie, Senior
Principal at Cinven, said.
Cinven offered a higher price than Novo Nordisk,
Apax-owned Unilabs and EQT, who were runners-up in the
auction, a person familiar with the matter said.
The deal values Synlab at roughly 12 times its expected core
earnings, in line with the valuation of Europe's bellwether
Sonic.
But compared to other recent lab deals, Cinven is paying a
significant premium.
The buyout group bought French group Labco at 9 times core
earnings and Sonic paid a multiple of 8 for Swiss medical
laboratory group Medisupport.
After the divestment of Synlab, BC Partners has three
remaining assets in Germany and sees itself as a buyer.
"BC will continue to be on the lookout for acquisition
targets in Germany, among others with a focus on healthcare,"
said Ewald Walgenbach, Managing Partner at BC Partners.
($1 = 0.8927 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Carolyn Cohn; Editing by
Georgina Prodhan)