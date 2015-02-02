版本:
MOVES-Cinven promotes three executives to partners

Feb 2 London-based private equity firm Cinven promoted three executives to partners, effective Jan. 1.

The firm promoted Yalin Karadogan to partner from managing director.

Cinven also promoted principals Maxim Crewe and Pontus Pettersson to partners. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)
