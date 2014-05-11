Cinven to sell French diagnostics business for 1 bln euros - FT

May 11 Private equity firm Cinven is
looking to sell its French diagnostics business Sebia in a deal
expected to be worth around 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion), the
Financial Times reported.
The London-based group will appoint an advisor to manage the
sale in the next few weeks, the British newspaper said, quoting
two people with knowledge of the plan.
Private equity groups and trade buyers are expected to put
in bids for Sebia, which makes testing equipment for identifying
diseases such as blood cancer.
Sebia's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and
amortization have increased by an average 10 percent annually
since it was acquired by Cinven for 800 million euros in 2010.
($1 = 0.7269 Euros)
