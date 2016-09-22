Four buyout groups shortlisted in sale of lighting maker SLV - sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Buyout group Cinven
has short-listed four other private equity groups in its auction
of German residential and technical lighting products maker SLV,
people close to the matter said.
Ardian, 3i, Triton and Lone Star have been asked to
prepare second-round bids for the asset, which is expected to be
sold at a valuation of 750-800 million euros ($843-$899
million), they added.
The buyout groups declined to comment or were not
immediately available for comment.
SLV is expected to post earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 65 million euros
this year and may be valued at about 12 times that, they said.
SLV is benefiting from strong construction activity in
Germany and other countries and from regulations pushing
energy-efficient technologies like LED lamps.
($1 = 0.8901 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)