Cloud security software maker CipherCloud raises $50 mln in financing

Nov 19 Cloud security software maker CipherCloud
said it raised $50 million financing from Transamerica Ventures,
Delta Partners, and existing investors Andreessen Horowitz and
T-Ventures.
CipherCloud said it would use the financing to develop more
products and expand internationally.
The company's products enable users to secure data by
encryption across multiple cloud applications such as
Salesforce.com Inc, Google Inc's Gmail and
Microsoft Corp's Office 365.
Cybersecurity companies such as FireEye Inc,
Fortinet Inc and Palo Alto Networks Inc are
benefiting from higher spending following high-profile attacks
on companies such as Target Corp, Home Depot Inc
and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Governments and businesses subscribe to cybersecurity
products to monitor, alert and act against hacking into company
networks.
