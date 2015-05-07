版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 8日 星期五 01:12 BJT

Top California court revives Cipro antitrust case

May 7 California's highest court has revived an antitrust class action accusing a drugmaker since acquired by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market in exchange for payment.

The ruling marks the first time an appellate court has tackled so-called "pay for delay" deals since a landmark 2013 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court holding that such deals may be illegal. Bayer was originally a defendant in the case, but settled in 2013. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Ted Botha)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐