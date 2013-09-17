UPDATE 3-Berlusconi's Fininvest ordered to pay 494 mln euros in damages

ROME, Sept 17 The family holding company of
former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was ordered on
Tuesday to pay 494 million euros in damages stemming from the
disputed purchase of publisher Mondadori.
The final ruling by Italy's top appeals court was a fresh
blow to Berlusconi, 76, already reeling from a supreme court
verdict which confirmed a four-year jail sentence last month,
commuted to one year, for massive fraud at his Mediaset
television empire.
The ruling in the long-running case came as Berlusconi
postponed an announcement in which he is likely to steer away
from moves to bring down the government, political sources said.
The fine against loss-making Fininvest was reduced
to 540 million euros ($721 million) from 564 million euros in a
previous ruling, according to calculations made from a copy of
the verdict e-mailed to Reuters.
CIR said in a statement later on Tuesday "the final amount
of compensation awarded to the company is approximately 494
million euros."
The case related to the 1991 battle for control of Mondadori
between Fininvest and CIR and was the civil leg of a criminal
trial which in 2007 found Berlusconi's former lawyer guilty of
bribing a judge.
Berlusconi's privately held Fininvest has already paid the
fine to the De Benedetti family CIR holding, founded
by his arch-rival Carlo De Benedetti, and Tuesday's ruling
allows CIR to access the money which was frozen pending a final
decision.
"For 20 years a certain part of the judiciary together with
the publishing group of Carlo De Benedetti have been trying to
eliminate my father from the political scene by attacking him on
all fronts," Marina Berlusconi, Silvio's eldest daughter and
chairwoman of Fininvest, said in a statement.
"This sentence is not justice; it's a slap in the face of
justice."
Fininvest is the Berlusconi family holding that controls
assets worth more than 5 billion euros ($6.6 billion), including
Mediaset. It has always denied any wrongdoing in the case.
"After more than 20 years, light has now finally been shed
on the gravity of the theft that CIR, through my person,
suffered following the proven corruption of a judge by
Berlusconi's Fininvest," De Benedetti said in a statement.
"The amount of the compensation is significant, but it must
be considered that less than a third of it is for the damage
suffered while more than two thirds are due to the interest and
inflation mechanism because of the 20 years that have passed."
CIR shares rose 6.7 percent to 1.22 euros after the ruling,
while Mediaset was down 0.5 percent at 3.39 euros.