Bitcoin brokerage Circle gets $50 mln investment

April 29 Bitcoin brokerage Circle Internet
Financial Inc said it closed a $50 million investment round led
by Goldman Sachs and IDG Capital Partners.
The company also said it will start giving customers the
ability to hold, send, and receive U.S. dollars.
Circle, a startup founded in 2013 by Brightcove Inc
founder Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, allows customers to
hold, transfer and receive the digital currency, Bitcoin.
The company said if its users choose to keep dollars instead
of bitcoin in their accounts, they can pay any person or
merchant who accepts bitcoin without ever holding bitcoin
themselves.
Circle will handle instant conversion from dollars to
bitcoins and vice-versa.
The feature will be initially available to select customers
and the company will offer it to more users every week.
Goldman Sachs and China-based IDG Capital were joined by all
of Circle's existing investors.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)