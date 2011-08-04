UPDATE 2-CIRCOR sees weak Q3, shares fall

* Q2 adj EPS $0.44 vs est $0.50

Aug 4 CIRCOR International Inc posted quarterly results below estimates and forecast a weak third quarter as its energy unit sales fell due to shipping delays in some of its large projects, sending the valve maker's shares down 14 percent.

The company, whose valves and engineered products are used in industrial, aerospace and energy markets, projected third-quarter earnings of 47-57 cents a share, on sales of $202-$212 million.

The forecast is lower than analysts' expectations of earnings of 63 cents a share on sales of $216.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The weak outlook comes amid lower margins and sales at CIRCOR's energy unit, which accounts for 42 percent of sales. Sales from the business grew 6 percent to $82 million.

However, CIRCOR continues to expect revenue and earnings to grow through the second half of 2011 and into next year as it cited strong order growth and contributions from acquisitions.

Backlog as of July 3 was up 39 percent at $442 million while orders were up 25 percent.

For the quarter ended July 3, the company reported net income of $7.5 million, or 43 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $11.2 million, or 66 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-offs, it earned 44 cents a share.

Sales rose 14 percent to $191.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 50 cents a share on sales of $205.8 million.

Shares of the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company were trading down 17 percent at $35.41 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)