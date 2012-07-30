版本:
CIT Group posts second successive loss on debt charges

July 30 CIT Group Inc, the small-business lender led by former Merrill Lynch Chief Executive John Thain, posted its second straight quarterly loss as it took refinancing charges for retiring high-cost debt.

The company reported net loss of $71 million, or 35 cents per share, for the second-quarter, up from net loss of $50 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

The results included refinancing charges of $286 million related to the prepayment of $4.2 billion of high-cost debt, the New York-based lender said.

Pre-tax income, excluding the charges, was $245 million, up from $134 million in the year ago quarter.

