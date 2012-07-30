UPDATE 1-CIT Group posts second successive loss on debt charges

BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 30 CIT Group Inc, the small-business lender led by former Merrill Lynch Chief Executive John Thain, reported its second straight quarterly loss as it took charges to retire high-cost debt.
The company's net loss widened to $71 million, or 35 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $50 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.
The results included refinancing charges of $286 million related to the prepayment of $4.2 billion of high-cost debt, the New York-based lender said.
Pre-tax income, excluding the charges, was $245 million, up from $134 million in the year ago quarter.
Credit quality at the lender continued to improve with net charge-offs falling to $17 million, or 0.33 percent of average finance receivables. Nonaccrual loans on which CIT does not expect timely payments were down to $455 million from $1.1 billion a year earlier.
CIT set aside far less money for potential credit losses as provisions fell to $9 million from $84 million in the year-ago quarter.
Total loans declined $2.2 billion to $20.1 billion, largely due to the sale of $1.1 billion in student loans.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017