TPG, Fosun in the lead to acquire Cirque du Soleil -sources

| April 15
April 15 A consortium of private equity firm TPG
Capital LP and Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd
is in the final stages of negotiations to acquire
Cirque du Soleil, according to people familiar with the matter.
TPG and Fosun have prevailed in an auction for the world's
largest theatrical production company over a rival private
equity consortium comprising CVC Capital Partners Ltd and
Providence Equity LLC, the people said on Wednesday, confirming
an earlier report in Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail.
A deal is not yet final and could fall apart, the sources
said. Reuters had reported last week that the two consortia were
in final negotiations with the company's owner and founder Guy
Laliberté.
The price that TPG and Fosun were negotiating with Laliberté
could not be learned, but sources close to the process had
previously stated a deal would likely value Cirque du Soleil
near $1.5 billion.
Laliberté is expected to keep at least a 10 percent stake in
Cirque du Soleil and continue to play a significant role in the
company, one of the people said. Caisse de dépôt et placement du
Québec, Canada's second-largest pension fund, plans to be
minority investor in Cirque du Soleil, according to the sources.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. TPG and Providence Equity
declined to comment, while Fosun, CVC, Caisse and Cirque du
Soleil did not respond to requests for comment.
Best known for its acrobatic spectacles and Las Vegas shows,
Cirque du Soleil has been working with investment bank Goldman
Sachs Group since last year to find a strategic partner.
Founded by Laliberté and street performers in Quebec in
1984, Cirque du Soleil has become one of Canada's most famous
exports. Laliberté currently owns 90 percent of the
Montreal-based company.
Cirque du Soleil's shows featuring acrobats and whimsical
plots tour around the world and are performed nightly in Las
Vegas and other resorts. It has roughly 4,000 employees and it
employs 1,300 performing artists in 50 countries, according to
its website.
While the company generates the majority of its revenue from
ticket sales, it also organizes private events, sells retail
goods based on its shows, and licenses its brand to the
hospitality and fashion industries. It has a joint venture with
BCE Inc's Bell Media to create television programming,
movies and games.
TPG owns most of Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists
Agency, started movie and television studio company STX
Entertainment, and helped take Spanish-language broadcaster and
television network Univision private. Its partnership with
Shanghai-based Fosun is expected to help Cirque du Soleil expand
in Asia.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis in New York;
Editing by Ken Wills)