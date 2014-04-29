UPDATE 1-Apple supplier Cirrus to buy Samsung chip maker Wolfson

(Adds details, quote)

LONDON, April 29 U.S. handset maker Cirrus Logic Inc is to buy British microchip maker Wolfson Microelectronics for an agreed 291 million pounds ($489 million) to boost its audio division, the two firms said on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, the companies said the price per share of 235 pence represented a premium of 75 percent to Wolfson's closing share price on Monday. Cirrus is a supplier to Apple .

Wolfson, an Edinburgh-based company which specialises in audio technology, has been hurt in recent months by the dominance of rival Qualcomm in 4G mobile phone technology, resulting in it swinging to an underlying loss in the final quarter of 2013.

Wolfson is a supplier for the 3G version of Samsung's Galaxy S4 smartphone but its chips were not in the 4G model of the top-selling handset. It posted first-quarter results on Tuesday showing an underlying operating loss of $4.5 million.

"Wolfson has a rich history of audio innovation, a broad catalogue of audio products and a first class customer list," Cirrus Chief Executive Jason Rhode said. "This acquisition strengthens Cirrus Logic's core business as a leader in audio signal processing components."

($1 = 0.5950 British Pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Neil Maidment and Mark Potter)