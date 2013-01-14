BRIEF-Cirrus Logic down in premarket after report of Apple parts order cut

World Bank targets Singapore retail investors
* Sustainability bonds likely to prove tough sell for yield-hungry Singapore investors
NEW YORK Jan 14 Cirrus Logic Inc : * Shares of the Apple supplier fell 5.8 percent to $29.75 in premarket after reports Apple has cut orders for LCD screen and other paerts for the iPhone 5 this quarter t
* Sustainability bonds likely to prove tough sell for yield-hungry Singapore investors
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.