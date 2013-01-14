版本:
BRIEF-Cirrus Logic down in premarket after report of Apple parts order cut

NEW YORK Jan 14 Cirrus Logic Inc : * Shares of the Apple supplier fell 5.8 percent to $29.75 in premarket after reports Apple has cut orders for LCD screen and other paerts for the iPhone 5 this quarter t
