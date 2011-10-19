CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Cirrus Logic Q2 profit in line

(Corrects headline, first bullet and paragraphs 1 and 3 to show
* Q2 adj EPS $0.33 vs est $0.33
* Q2 rev $101.6 mln vs est $102.7 mln
* Sees Q3 rev $102-$108 mln
Oct 19 Cirrus Logic Inc reported a
second-quarter profit in line with estimates but the analog
chipmaker forecast third-quarter revenue largely below market,
sending its shares down 10 percent in extended trading.
The company posted second-quarter profit of $11.3 million,
or 17 cents a share, compared with $30.9 million, or 42 cents a
share last year.
Excluding items, it earned 33 cents a share.
Analysts, on average, were looking for a 33 cent per share
profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue came in at $101.6 million, slightly below $102.7
million expected by analysts.
For the third quarter, the company said it expects revenue
of $102-$108 million, while analysts were looking for $108
million in revenue.
Shares of the company closed at 17.01 on Wednesday on
Nasdaq. They were down 10 percent at $14.96 after markets.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)