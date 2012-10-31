Cirrus Logic's revenue soars on iPhone

Oct 31 Audio chipmaker Cirrus Logic Inc
, whose chips were used in Apple Inc's iPhone
5, reported a 91 percent jump in second-quarter sales and its
forecast for current-quarter revenue crushed analysts'
estimates.
The company, which makes chips used to decrypt audio
signals, said it expects third-quarter revenue of $270 million
to $300 million, above analysts' estimates of $237.7 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $35.4 million, or 51 cents per share, for
the second quarter, from $11.2 million, or 17 cents per share, a
year earlier. Revenue rose to $193.7 million from $101.6
million.
Apple's iPhone 5 included an audio chip made by Cirrus,
according to repair firm iFixit, which pried one open.