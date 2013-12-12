Cisco resurgence in China to require time, patience -CEO Chambers

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 12 Cisco Systems Chief
Executive John Chambers said on Thursday that the network
equipment company is preparing for a long battle to improve its
business in China, one that will not be won "in a quarter or
two."
The company's revenue in China fell by 18 percent in the
quarter ended in October, a major contributor to a 21 percent
decline in the company's top five emerging markets.
Cisco said on Nov. 13 that a backlash against U.S.
government spying in China contributed to its declining revenue,
after a former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden exposed
widespread surveillance - in particular through Internet data,
much of which is transmitted via Cisco equipment.
It said that the spying scandal, which involved multiple
countries, was not a significant issue for Cisco outside of
China.
Chambers said Cisco is "in China for the long run," but he
was reluctant to offer much detail on how the company plans to
improve its business in the country, where China-based rival
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has been gaining a lot of
ground.
"You have to be very patient and you have to work the issues
through and you have to keep the conversations that you have at
all levels confidential because otherwise you won't have any
more," Chambers told reporters after the company's financial
analyst conference in New York.
Chambers repeated a previous comment he had made in China,
that he would love to be Chinese if he were not American. He was
also quick to distance himself from any collaboration with the
U.S. government to win back business in China.
"We're not asking help from any government leaders," he
said. Instead Cisco head of sales Chuck Robbins will travel to
China every quarter and Chambers himself as well as Rob Lloyd,
president of development and sales, will take turns visiting
China to help improve relationships. Chambers also said Owen
Chang, Cisco's chief executive of greater China, has the
patience needed to help improve the company's business there.
Cisco's efforts in China "will be a series of quiet moves,"
rather than something that would be quickly noticeable, said
Chambers. He said that "the Chinese send messages very subtly.
Who sits beside who at a table, who you meet when you go to
China, who you don't meet ... And do you do joint ventures or
not, what key market opportunities do you have."
"It's a slowly evolving area. Its an area I'm personally
very comfortable with," he said. "I've been there 28 years so I
know the culture and the leaders."
Chambers said it would be in the best interests of the
United States and China for their companies in technology and
other sectors to work together.
"In many ways I think our countries have goals that are more
aligned than adversarial," he said.
However, Cisco has had a bitter rivalry with China's Huawei
for years, starting with a patent-infringement lawsuit brought
by Cisco about a decade ago.
Chambers would not say if he thought Cisco's difficulties in
China came in retaliation after the U.S. government effectively
banned the sale of Huawei's equipment here last year.
"I think there is a focus on China national pride and using
indigenous innovation and their own technology companies. I
think it's more along that line. Huawei has done a good job
marketing over there," Chambers said.