Cisco inks cloud sales deal with Pivotal

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 16 Cisco Systems Inc
has struck a deal with Pivotal Software Inc to offer each
other's products in the cloud arena, a sign the giant network
company is looking to work with others as it tries to build its
presence in one of the fastest-growing areas of computing.
The agreement, to be announced later on Tuesday, means the
two companies will jointly sell Pivotal Cloud Foundry, which
helps developers build and run software on the cloud, and
Cisco's Metapod, a service that lets companies make their data
centers more cloud-friendly.
Pivotal's service helps companies deploy a free, but
hard-to-use open-source technology also called Cloud Foundry,
much as the free operating system known as Linux generally
requires services of a consultant like Red Hat Inc.
Pivotal Cloud Foundry competes with services such as IBM's
Bluemix and HP Enterprise's Helion, while
Mirantis competes with Metapod.
The so-called cloud has become a broad term for quick
delivery of data over the Internet, often by sharing computing
resources with other companies.
As growth has slowed in Cisco's main business of switches
and routers, in part due to customers turning to technology that
relies more on software than hardware, it has looked for
business in new areas such as the cloud, often through
acquisitions.
It is unclear if Cisco will be able to expand its newer
cloud-based offerings at a strong enough rate to make up for
weaknesses in its core business.
In 2014, Cisco sold most of its stake in a collaboration to
offer cloud hardware with EMC Corp and EMC's
majority-owned virtualization company VMWare Inc. EMC is
also the majority owner of Pivotal, which spun out of the
storage giant in 2013.
Before the recent turmoil on global stock markets, Pivotal
was considered a strong candidate to hold an initial public
offering this year.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Bill Rigby)