Cisco first quarter EPS, revenue beat Street

Nov 13 Cisco Systems Inc reported higher quarterly revenue and earnings that beat average analyst estimates.

First-quarter net income, excluding items, was $2.6 billion or 48 cents per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of 46 cents a share as compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 6 percent from the year-ago quarter to $11.9 billion, compared with a Street view of $11.77 billion.