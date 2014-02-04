Cisco and Google sign patent cross-licensing agreement

BRIEF-Snipp announces non-brokered private placement of up to $4.5 million
* Snipp announces non-brokered private placement of up to $4.5 million
Feb 4 Cisco Systems Inc and Google Inc said they had entered into a long-term patent cross-licensing agreement covering a broad range of products and technologies.
The cross-licensing agreement is an effective way to help prevent unnecessary patent lawsuits, the companies said in a statement.
"We're pleased to enter into this cross-license, and we welcome discussions with any company interested in a similar arrangement," said Allen Lo, Google's deputy general counsel for patents.
Details of the agreement were not disclosed.
* Snipp announces non-brokered private placement of up to $4.5 million
* Oil drops to lowest since Nov before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
* Conocophillips announces quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: