Cisco and Google sign patent cross-licensing agreement

Feb 4 Cisco Systems Inc and Google Inc said they had entered into a long-term patent cross-licensing agreement covering a broad range of products and technologies.

The cross-licensing agreement is an effective way to help prevent unnecessary patent lawsuits, the companies said in a statement.

"We're pleased to enter into this cross-license, and we welcome discussions with any company interested in a similar arrangement," said Allen Lo, Google's deputy general counsel for patents.

Details of the agreement were not disclosed.