版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 4日 星期二 21:13 BJT

Cisco and Google sign patent cross-licensing agreement

Feb 4 Cisco Systems Inc and Google Inc said they had entered into a long-term patent cross-licensing agreement covering a broad range of products and technologies.

The cross-licensing agreement is an effective way to help prevent unnecessary patent lawsuits, the companies said in a statement.

"We're pleased to enter into this cross-license, and we welcome discussions with any company interested in a similar arrangement," said Allen Lo, Google's deputy general counsel for patents.

Details of the agreement were not disclosed.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐