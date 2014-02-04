UPDATE 1-Cisco, Google sign patent agreement

BRIEF-USG Corp announces launch of cash tender offer for $500 million principal amount of 7.75 pct senior notes due 2018
Feb 4 Google Inc entered into a patent cross-licensing agreement with Cisco Systems Inc, the internet search giant's second such deal in as many months.
Google's shares were up one percent at $1,145 in premarket trading on Tuesday.
The "long-term" agreement is an effective way to help prevent unnecessary patent lawsuits, the companies said in a statement.
"We're pleased to enter into this cross-license, and we welcome discussions with any company interested in a similar arrangement," said Allen Lo, Google's deputy general counsel for patents.
Details of the agreement were not disclosed.
Google last month reached a global patent agreement with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Most of the large technology companies, including Apple Inc , are involved in multiple patent litigations against each other, with the majority involving smartphone patents.
* American Airlines Group Inc - CEO W. Douglas Parke's 2016 total compensation was $11.1 million versus $11.4 million in 2015
* Giyani appoints Wajd Boubou as president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: