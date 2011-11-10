UPDATE 4-Cisco Q2 beats cautious Street view

* Order trends good, even in public sector - execs
* Q2 forecasts beat Street view
* Shares up 4 percent
By Nicola Leske and Liana Baker
Nov 9 Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) forecast
revenue and earnings above Wall Street expectations as demand
from government and enterprises for its network equipment
remained resilient despite global economic troubles.
Analysts had expected conservative quarterly guidance,
given the economic uncertainty.
Chief Executive John Chambers said that budgets of large
customers as well as governments were better than expected.
The world's biggest networking equipment maker projected a
7 to 8 percent rise in fiscal second-quarter sales, translating
to $11.13 billion to $11.2 billion in revenue -- matching or
slightly ahead of the $11.14 billion expected, on average.
Excluding items, Cisco predicted earnings per share of 42
to 44 cents in the quarter, beating the average forecast of 42
cents, signaling its months-long turnaround was bearing fruit.
But Chambers, who kicked off a months-long overhaul of the
company to save $1 billion through layoffs and asset sales,
warned that global uncertainty persists and it remains tough to
predict market conditions.
"There will always be challenges," Chambers said. "We are
watching very closely the developments in Europe and the global
economy, public sector spending, India business, and the
fallout from the flooding in Thailand."
Cisco competes with Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N), Brocade
Communications Inc (BRCD.O), Alcatel-Lucent SA ALUA.PA and
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL], many of which have grabbed
market share from the erstwhile high-growth Silicon Valley
darling and chipped away at its margins.
Chambers vowed to make life difficult for rivals, in
particular China-based Huawei. "In the past we have been a
little too gentle," he said.
For the time being, unlike most of the competition, Cisco
looks to be on track to revive growth and return to its old
glory after it slashed its long-term targets and laid off
thousands of employees.
Juniper Networks forecast disappointing fourth-quarter
results, while Alcatel-Lucent scaled back its profitability
goal for the year as telecom operators hold back spending in
response to mounting economic uncertainty.
"The key takeaway is that Cisco executed well in a tough
environment," Edward Jones analyst Bill Kreher said.
"Overall, the print looks clean with margin and operating
profit upside relative to our estimates that are above the
Street," Brian White of Ticonderoga Securities said.
Cisco beat its own margin expectations in the first quarter
with non-GAAP gross margins at 62.4 percent, above its target
of 61 to 61.5 percent.
"Gross margins appear to be stabilizing. We view that as an
important step in the Cisco turnaround story," Kreher said.
Cisco's shares extended gains after Chambers' comments,
rising 4 percent to $18.30 in extended trade, after closing
down 3.8 percent.
On Wednesday, Cisco reported quarterly earnings per share
that beat estimates, signaling that efforts to revive growth
are beginning to pay off.
The company reported adjusted earnings of 43 cents per
share for the fiscal first quarter ended October 29, compared
with the average analyst forecast of 39 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $11.3 billion from $10.75 billion a year
earlier, versus the average forecast of $11.03 billion.
"We weren't expecting fireworks for this quarter. I knew
the company would control costs efficiently and there's a
little bit of revenue upside," said BGC analyst Colin Gillis.
(Additional reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Richard
Chang)
Chang)