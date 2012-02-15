Cisco appeals EU's approval of Microsft/Skype deal

Feb 15 Network equipment maker Cisco
Systems Inc has appealed the European Commission's
approval of Microsoft Corp's acquisition of Internet
voice and video service Skype, saying the commission should have
put tougher conditions on the deal.
"Cisco does not oppose the merger, but believes the European
Commission should have placed conditions that would ensure
greater standards-based interoperability, to avoid any one
company from being able to seek to control the future of video
communications," Cisco said on Wednesday.
Microsoft gained EU approval in October last year to buy
Skype for $8.5 billion in its largest ever acquisition.
The European Commission said it did not see any competition
concerns arising from the deal because there were numerous
players in the market, including Google Inc.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission cleared the deal in June